Parallel Advisors LLC Has $73,000 Stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 58,300.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 584 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in AppFolio by 1,472.2% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio stock opened at $192.94 on Thursday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.02 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.45. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.26 and a beta of 1.00.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.52). AppFolio had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The firm had revenue of $136.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AppFolio from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AppFolio from $100.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

