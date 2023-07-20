Parallel Advisors LLC Has $73,000 Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AES. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

AES Price Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. The AES Co. has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $29.89.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

About AES

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.