Parallel Advisors LLC Has $76,000 Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,137 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $616,355,000 after purchasing an additional 387,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,325,630 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $117,877,000 after purchasing an additional 211,682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,855,860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $110,448,000 after purchasing an additional 98,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,597,347 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,397,000 after purchasing an additional 540,834 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLF opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 2.23.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 100,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares in the company, valued at $36,874,679.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 100,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares in the company, valued at $36,874,679.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 7,300 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $108,551.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 383,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,533.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

