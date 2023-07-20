Parallel Advisors LLC Has $78,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 457,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 445.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 294,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 240,759 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 42,071 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 695.3% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 91,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 79,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 345.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 56,580 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Stock Performance

EWN opened at $44.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $309.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day moving average of $41.94. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $45.61.

About iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

