Parallel Advisors LLC Has $80,000 Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,347,000 after acquiring an additional 48,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,540,000 after acquiring an additional 446,909 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,802,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,152,000 after purchasing an additional 85,878 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,604,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,222,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,546,000 after purchasing an additional 175,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

CALM opened at $44.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $65.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.06.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

