Parallel Advisors LLC Has $85,000 Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 450.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $53.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $662.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.02 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 25.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 348.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Saturday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

