Parallel Advisors LLC Has $92,000 Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,979 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,828 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,858,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,197,000 after acquiring an additional 474,164 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.