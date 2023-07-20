Parallel Advisors LLC Has $94,000 Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 6,424.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital Price Performance

LADR stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 87.81, a quick ratio of 87.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.