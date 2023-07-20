Parallel Advisors LLC Has $96,000 Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,881 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of CRH by 670.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRH alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

CRH Trading Up 0.2 %

About CRH

NYSE CRH opened at $58.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $58.38.

(Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.