Parallel Advisors LLC Has $98,000 Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RLI by 524.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,131,000 after buying an additional 1,145,896 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RLI in the fourth quarter valued at $32,847,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RLI by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,355,000 after purchasing an additional 196,123 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in RLI by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 771,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,318,000 after purchasing an additional 179,808 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in RLI by 24.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,767,000 after purchasing an additional 116,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

RLI Stock Down 0.2 %

RLI stock opened at $135.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.10. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $100.96 and a 12-month high of $149.65.

RLI Increases Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $364.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.12 million. RLI had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 35.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $618,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,779 shares in the company, valued at $31,503,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

