Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 139.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,503 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,423 shares of company stock valued at $793,029 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $24.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.80. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 292.63%. The company’s revenue was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIVN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

