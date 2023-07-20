Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 42.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 643 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in WESCO International by 4,980.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Trading Down 0.7 %

WESCO International stock opened at $174.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.22. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.01. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.51 and a 52-week high of $185.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. Analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

Insider Activity at WESCO International

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $610,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,177,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,179,723.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,914.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $610,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,177,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,668 shares of company stock worth $2,418,849. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on WCC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.57.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

