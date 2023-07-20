Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 102.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

LNT opened at $53.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.98. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $64.62.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.28.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

