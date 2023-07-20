Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.14.

ZBRA opened at $318.37 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $365.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

