Parallel Advisors LLC Invests $71,000 in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,638,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,434,000 after buying an additional 236,684 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 364,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,615,000 after purchasing an additional 210,041 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,722,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 555,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,762,000 after purchasing an additional 40,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 455.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 33,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 27,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF stock opened at $43.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.78. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $47.60.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

