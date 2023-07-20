Parallel Advisors LLC Invests $79,000 in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.
EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of BSVO opened at $18.94 on Thursday. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.45.
About EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF
