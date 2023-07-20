Parallel Advisors LLC Invests $80,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 12,290 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 16,486 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,791,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 52,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 14,716 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBDU opened at $22.57 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.60.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.