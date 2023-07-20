Parallel Advisors LLC Invests $89,000 in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DFCF opened at $41.92 on Thursday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $45.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.19.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.