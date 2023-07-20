Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 44,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EWG opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $29.56.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

