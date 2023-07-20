Parallel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $3,458,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $1,807,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $925,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.44.

Nextracker Price Performance

Shares of NXT opened at $39.57 on Thursday. Nextracker Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.24 and a 52-week high of $43.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.30.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $518.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nextracker

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $88,926,045.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,760,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,582,153.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nextracker Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

