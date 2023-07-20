Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,232 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 27,959 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,523,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 90,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 29,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($21.35) in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $22.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $23.19. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. Koninklijke Philips’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.9387 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.96%.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

