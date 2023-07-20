Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,623 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,365,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,102,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,242,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,755,000 after buying an additional 509,886 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,904,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,265,000 after purchasing an additional 842,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,864,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,685,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $15.44 on Thursday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TAK. TheStreet upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

