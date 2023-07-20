Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 193 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,745 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $76.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.63, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.59. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $77.52.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $203.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.13 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $92,837.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,342.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $62,122.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,697.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $92,837.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,342.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,103 shares of company stock worth $2,732,426. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

