Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,325 Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 831,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,817,000 after acquiring an additional 541,988 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 387,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,171,000 after purchasing an additional 216,875 shares in the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,515,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,011.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 96,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,688,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $80.36 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $80.65. The company has a market capitalization of $724.85 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average of $70.45.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.