Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 418.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chord Energy news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $1,161,657.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,605,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $421,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 235,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,045,374.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $1,161,657.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,514 shares in the company, valued at $15,605,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,259 shares of company stock worth $2,472,298. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chord Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHRD. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Chord Energy from $172.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $147.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.58. Chord Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $111.12 and a 1 year high of $164.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $896.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.67 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 23.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $3.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.