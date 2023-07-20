Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $73.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.16, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.45 and a 52-week high of $119.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $776,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $776,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $444,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,998.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,653 shares of company stock worth $5,374,937 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.