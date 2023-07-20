Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,088 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in News were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWSA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in News by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 1.31. News Co. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on News in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

