Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,101 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,534,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,984,000 after acquiring an additional 84,047 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after acquiring an additional 136,741 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,753,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,541,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,813,000 after acquiring an additional 191,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEY. DA Davidson cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.57.

KeyCorp Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of KEY opened at $11.41 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,428.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other KeyCorp news, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,428.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 85,700 shares of company stock worth $857,507 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

