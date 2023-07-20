Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 142 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.28.

MAA opened at $152.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.68 and a fifty-two week high of $190.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.35 and its 200 day moving average is $154.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.25%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

