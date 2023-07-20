Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,205 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 42.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth about $109,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.42 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $32.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average is $31.41.

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

