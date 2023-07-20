Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,208 Shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Free Report) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOTE. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 99,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,592,000.

Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF Price Performance

Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF stock opened at $53.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.00.

About Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF

The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large Cap Select index. The ETF currently has 410.2m in AUM and 505 holdings. VOTE tracks a market-cap-weighted index consisting of large-cap US stocks VOTE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Engine No.

