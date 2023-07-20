Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 257 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CF Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,144,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,684,000 after acquiring an additional 354,257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CF Industries by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,851,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,927,000 after buying an additional 193,727 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,245,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,353,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CF Industries from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.93.

CF Industries Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $78.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.49.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

