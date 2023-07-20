Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,668 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHR opened at $49.55 on Thursday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $48.09 and a 12-month high of $52.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.89.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.