Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 324 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 888.6% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAH shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $92.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.18. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.18 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 114.94%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

