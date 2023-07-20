Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 4,998 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 93.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.68.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BURL opened at $176.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

