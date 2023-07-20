Parallel Advisors LLC Takes $101,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 77,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of PMAR stock opened at $34.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.