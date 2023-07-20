Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INCO. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 142.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 52,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 42,504 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter worth $808,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 335.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,499 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Price Performance

Shares of INCO opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.36. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $43.16 and a 12-month high of $54.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.95 million, a PE ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 0.55.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Profile

The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.

