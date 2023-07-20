Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Position Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,139 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Paylocity by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Price Performance

PCTY stock opened at $224.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 106.62 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $160.00 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCTY. DA Davidson upgraded Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $199.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total value of $8,385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,226,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,023,291.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $48,884.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,446.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total value of $8,385,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,226,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,023,291.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,031 shares of company stock worth $22,612,162 over the last ninety days. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

