PayPay Securities Corp Sells 72 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

PayPay Securities Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.9% of PayPay Securities Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. PayPay Securities Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,638,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,218,570 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,649,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $355.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,305,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.51.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

