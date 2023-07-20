Peoples Bank OH Has $899,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Peoples Bank OH reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,703 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $135.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 322.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,325 shares of company stock worth $8,482,125. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.10.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

