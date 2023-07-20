Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.71.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Perficient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $96.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.56. Perficient has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $110.28. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perficient

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $231.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.09 million. Perficient had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 32.14%. Research analysts predict that Perficient will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $722,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,042,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy C. Pechloff bought 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.23 per share, for a total transaction of $50,105.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,342.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $722,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,042,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,569 shares of company stock valued at $119,936 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Perficient by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,675 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 9.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

