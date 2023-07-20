Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Short Interest Update

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.0 days.
Permanent TSB Group Price Performance
Shares of ILPMY opened at $2.26 on Thursday. Permanent TSB Group has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29.
Permanent TSB Group Company Profile
