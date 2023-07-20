Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Short Interest Update

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.0 days.

Permanent TSB Group Price Performance

Shares of ILPMY opened at $2.26 on Thursday. Permanent TSB Group has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29.

Permanent TSB Group Company Profile

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc operates in the retail, and small and medium sized enterprises (SME) banking sectors in the Republic of Ireland. It provides transactional banking, lending, saving, and deposit taking services. The company offers its products and services through branch network, brokers, direct, digital and SME channel.

