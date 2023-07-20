Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 2,549 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 69.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.0% of Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,663 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 21,429 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,384 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 110,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,923,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.89.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $195.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.07 and a 200-day moving average of $163.52. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.