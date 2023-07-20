Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 830,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,731 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $86,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after buying an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,617,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.53.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $122.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.90 and a 200-day moving average of $106.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

