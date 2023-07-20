Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,080 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,331.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $69.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.44.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $489.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

