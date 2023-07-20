Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 1,005 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $3,894,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,917,000 after buying an additional 12,654,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $556,791,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.4 %

JPM opened at $154.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $450.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $155.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

