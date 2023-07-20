Piper Sandler Increases Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $160.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GNRC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.48.

Generac stock opened at $146.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. Generac has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $282.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Generac will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total transaction of $510,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,614,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,438 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 41.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,377,000 after purchasing an additional 743,267 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,990,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,040,000 after buying an additional 409,431 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,904,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,737,000 after buying an additional 345,785 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,054,000 after buying an additional 935,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

