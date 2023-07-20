Piper Sandler Lowers Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $26.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NOVA. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.39.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Activity at Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Sunnova Energy International’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 83,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,610.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 43,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 901,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 98,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

Featured Articles

