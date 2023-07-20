Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Stock Holdings Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 173,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,337 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAGP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Plains GP by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plains GP by 407.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Plains GP by 1,011.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,328. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

Shares of PAGP opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $15.60.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.78 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 97.27%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

