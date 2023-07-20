Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Buys 984 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.1% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Trading Down 1.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.53.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $122.03 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

